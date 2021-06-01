Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 70,146 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.06% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

