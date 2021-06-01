Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,610 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Global Indemnity Group worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $461.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.