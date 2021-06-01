Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,009 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,009 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of HCI Group worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in HCI Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HCI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HCI opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $81.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

