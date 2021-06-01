Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,705 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

BAM opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

