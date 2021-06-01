Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 352 Average PT from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.60).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 300.10 ($3.92). 2,283,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.