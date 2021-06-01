Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

DISCA stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,337 shares of company stock worth $16,417,990 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

