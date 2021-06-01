Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

