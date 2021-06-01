Diversified Trust Co Acquires 70 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

Shares of AVB opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $207.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

