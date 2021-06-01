Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

