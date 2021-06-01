Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNA opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $106.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

