Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $54,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLNT opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

