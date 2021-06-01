Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 533,723 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 271,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

