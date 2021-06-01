Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

