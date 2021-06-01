Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,720 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

