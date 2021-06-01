Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,234 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

