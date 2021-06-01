Dohj LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,807. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

