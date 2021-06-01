Dohj LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $109.54. 4,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

