Dohj LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,493 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.84. 16,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.89. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

