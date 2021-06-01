Dohj LLC Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

