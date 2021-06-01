Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

