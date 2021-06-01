Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.81.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

