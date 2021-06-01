Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,018,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $139,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.16. 4,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

