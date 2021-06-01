DREP [old] (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 85,122,018.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00146935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.01011635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.53 or 0.09786947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091707 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

