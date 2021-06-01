DuckDaoDime 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $484,268.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.84 or 0.00043646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $484,268.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00300470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00190396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.99 or 0.00997626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,403 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,905 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

