Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $290,331,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,061,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 799,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,936,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 598,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

