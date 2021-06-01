Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

