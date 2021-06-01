Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 98,500 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of DCP opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

