Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF remained flat at $$35.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.