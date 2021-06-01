Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.85

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 155559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

