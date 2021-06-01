EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $159.96. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.45.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

