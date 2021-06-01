Eden Reaches One Day Volume of $235,715.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $235,715.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01023777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.18 or 0.09904811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091453 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.