Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $69.31 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $69.31 million and $885,949.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00082789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.64 or 0.09813915 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

