Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.68. 64,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 413,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.