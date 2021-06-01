Elastos (ELA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.78 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $66.58 million and $2.78 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00009533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008360 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000239 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001385 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,142,794 coins and its circulating supply is 19,262,165 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

