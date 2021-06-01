Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the April 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.