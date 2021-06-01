Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,388

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 856.09 ($11.18).

Shares of LON ECM traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,017 ($13.29). 585,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,045.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 951.12.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

