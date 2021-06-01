electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 million.

Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,086. electroCore has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.31.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

