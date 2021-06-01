Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 241.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 460,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 26.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $198.57. 58,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,191. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

