Ellipsis (EPS) Market Capitalization Hits $117.08 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $117.08 million and approximately $33.65 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 93,900,589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00155127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.01022573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.91 or 0.09836294 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.