Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EMRAF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309. Emera has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

