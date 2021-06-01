Endeavor Group (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of 0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.65 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 23.25 and a one year high of 33.20.

A number of research firms have commented on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.83.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

