Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELEZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZF remained flat at $$27.80 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. Endesa has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.