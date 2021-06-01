Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 21,575 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $17,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00.

Shares of UUUU stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

