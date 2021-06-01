Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as high as C$1.32. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 212,287 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$212.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

