Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.