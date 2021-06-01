Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for agilon health, inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

