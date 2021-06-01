Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Guess’, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. Guess”s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

GES stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Guess’ has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

