Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report sales of $9.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.13 million and the highest is $10.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMBL. Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 442,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,259. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.93.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

