Ethverse Market Capitalization Reaches $724,457.97 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $724,457.97 and $44,875.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,370 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

