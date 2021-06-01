Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $128,780. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

